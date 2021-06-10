NBA, Ibadan branch hails suspension of JUSUN strike

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, on Thursday, hailed the suspension of the over two months by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that JUSUN had on April 2 embarked on an indefinite press its demand financial autonomy the Judiciary among other issues.

Mr Lawal, Vice Chairman, NBA, Ibadan branch, who spoke in a telephone with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the decision was commendable and long overdue.

is long overdue, the has done enormous damage the rule of law as the right of an average Nigerians has been trampled upon without an avenue seek redress.

is a big relief the lawyers but the litigants whose fate has hanged in the balance,” he said.

The JUSUN suspended its long drawn strike after the Federal acquiesced to its demand financial autonomy the Judiciary, the third arm of .(NAN)

