NBA, Ibadan branch hails suspension of JUSUN strike

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, on Thursday, hailed the suspension of the over two months strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that JUSUN had on April 2 embarked on an indefinite strike to press home its demand for financial autonomy for the Judiciary among other issues.

Mr Ibrahim Lawal, Vice Chairman, NBA, Ibadan branch, who spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the decision was commendable and long overdue.

“It is long overdue, the strike has done enormous damage to the rule of law as the right of an average Nigerians has been trampled upon without an avenue to seek redress.

“It is a big relief not only to the lawyers but the litigants whose fate has hanged in the balance,” he said.

The JUSUN suspended its long drawn strike after the Federal government acquiesced to its demand for financial autonomy for the Judiciary, the third arm of government.(NAN)