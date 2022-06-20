NBA-HRC wants lawyers visit detained suspects with phones

Ms Funmilola Adeogun, Chairman, Human Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA-HRC), Epe Branch, has urged that lawyers should be allowed to visit detained suspects with their mobile phones.

Adeogun made the call In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

She said that mobile phones of lawyers were useful tools for their legal services.

“Requesting lawyers to submit their mobile phones before entering into a police station should be reviewed since they (phones) facilitate dispensation of services.

“We now live in a digital age; lawyers should be allowed to have access to their mobile gadgets in the execution of their daily business activities even in police stations.

“The job of a lawyer in representing a suspect becomes almost futile where there is a hindrance to access to major tools such as mobile phones

“It will be hard to access contacts, messages or internet connections at some points, all of which are essential elements,” she said.

Adeogun told NAN that lack of access to their phones could be frustrating to lawyers when in urgent need of information on such phones which could be of assistance to a suspect in detention.

“I, therefore, strongly urge review of this position; lawyers should be given the privilege of operating with their mobile phones in police stations,” Adeogun said. (NAN)

