NBA gets new executives in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto State Chapter, on Saturday elected new executive members to steer its affairs for the next two years.

The election was conducted by a 5-man electoral committee headed by Mr Jacob Ochidi, SAN.

Ochidi declared Mr Muhammad Nuhu as the new Chairman, who emerged unopposed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three other positions were contested during the poll that included Secretary, Welfare Secretary and Publicity Secretary.

NAN however reports that one of the aspirants for the position of Publicity Secretary withdrew from the race, making the position unopposed.

Declaring the election results, Ochidi said that Mrs Rashidat Mohammed, who scored 36 votes, won the position of Secretary against Mr Abdulrahman Dahiru, who scored 11 votes.

Also, Usman Mohammed, who scored 39 votes to defeat Ogbunna Kelechi, with eight votes, is declared the winner for the position of Welfare Secretary.

However other positions of the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Social Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Provost and Assistant Secretary were returned unopposed.

“These positions were in favour of Muhammad Nuhu, Shafa’u Ahmed, Sawaiba Abubakar, Muhammad Umar, Yahaya Balarabe, Busari Mudassir, Nazir Ibrahim and Umar Aliyu, respectively,” he said.

NAN reports that the oath of office was accordingly administered on the new officials by Justice Mu’awiyya Mahmoud of the state High Court.

In his acceptance speech, Nuhu attributed his victory to ”the will of God”, while commending the electoral committee for doing justice to the entire process that saw the smooth conclusion of the exercise.

The new chairman assured to strengthen the unity of members, dwell on completing ongoing projects at the Secretariat and make welfare of members paramount.

“On our part, this is the beginning. We will continue to put in our best towards uplifting the standard of NBA in Sokoto state,” he said.

Nuhu appreciated the outgoing executives for doing their best.

Earlier, the outgoing chairperson, Mrs Safiya Mohammed, thanked the members for their unanimous support to her.

Mohammed congratulated the new leaders and lauded the electoral committee for ensuring free, fair and transparent election. (NAN)

