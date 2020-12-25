NBA felicitates with Nigerians on Christmas

The Nigerian Bar Association NBA (NBA) has felicitated with Nigerians as well as lawyers in the country on Christmas.

Mr Olumide Akpata, President of the NBA, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“As we commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ the prince of peace, it is our collective desire that our lives and entire nation experience His peace in these troubling times.

“May we, in the spirit of the season, reflect on the true meaning of Christmas, and explicate the virtues of love and peace symbolised by the birth of Jesus Christ, saviour of the world, in our homes and communities at large.

“Merry Christmas,” he said. (NAN)