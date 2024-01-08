NBA expresses concern over insecurity in Bwari, environs

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Bwari, FCT, has expressed concern

over the escalating levels of insecurity in the area council and its surrounding areas.

Mr Paul Daudu, Chairman of the Bwari branch of the NBA (Cradle Bar) made the

Daudu who disclosed this on Monday in Abuja said the association is deeply concerned about the escalating levels of insecurity in Bwari and its surrounding areas.

He said it is disheartening to witness the erosion of peace in the area and the constant threat faced by its residents on a daily basis.

“We can no longer sleep with closed eyes even with the council being home to some critical national assets like JAMB, Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Veritas University amongst others”.

“We call upon the relevant law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force to take immediate and decisive actions to restore law and order in the area”.

He said the association remains committed to working together with relevant stakeholders, including the government, traditional leaders, community organizations, and security agencies, to ensure the restoration of peace and security in Bwari.

“Collaborative efforts between the community, the police, and other security agencies are vital in effectively addressing these challenges.

“We will actively participate in initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue, promoting lawfulness, and enhancing the security infrastructure within our community.

“We urge them to prioritise the security needs of our community, reinforce their presence, and intensify their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of these criminal acts.

“We implore the government at all levels to increase investments in the security sector, provide necessary resources and logistical support to law enforcement agencies”.

He urged the security agencies to also implement sustainable strategies to combat this menace.

“Incessant insecurity incidents in Bwari Area Council is hampering economic activities of it’s members and the people of the environment.

“The safety and well-being of the residents, including that of our members who reside and practice law in this community, are of paramount importance to us.

“In recent months, there has been a disturbing increase in criminal activities ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

“This is not only causing distress among our members and residents but also hampering economic activities and social cohesion in our community”.

He said that as an association of legal practitioners, they firmly believe in upholding the rule of law and guaranteeing the safety and security of every individual within our jurisdiction.

“We appeal to our members and other residents of Bwari and its surrounding areas to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“Our collective efforts will play crucial roles in building a safer and more secure environment for all”. (NAN)

By Ebere Agozie

