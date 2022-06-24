NBA donates computer set to Ekiti Court

The Ikere-Ekiti Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) on Friday donated a laptop and a printer to the Chief Magistrate Court in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti.

The donation was made during the visit of the branch executives to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice John Adeyeye, in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Presenting the equipment, the outgoing Chairperson of the branch, Mrs Kikelomo Owolabi, thanked the chief judge for the warm reception accorded them.

Owolabi said the Ikere-Ekiti Branch acknowledged his efforts in making Ekiti Judiciary a role model among the comity of state judiciaries.

She said the visit was to inform the chief judge of the expiration of their tenure including their numerous achievements while in office.

In his response, Adeyeye thanked the branch for the donation, noting that courts at all levels are judges and lawyers pride that must be guided jealously.

The chief judge promised efficient and effective use of the equipment.

Adeyeye said that the development of justice sector must be prioritised by all stakeholders.

He congratulated the executives of the branch for the successful completion of their tenure and wished them best of luck in their future endeavours.

Others present at the event include the Chief Registrar, Adesoji Adegboye, Magistrates, executives and members of the Ikere-Ekiti Branch of NBA. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

