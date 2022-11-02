NBA constitutes relief committee to assist members affected by flood

By Sandra Umeh

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has constituted a Flood Disaster Relief Committee for the purpose of alleviating the suffering of members affected by the current flood.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by Mr Yakabu Maikyau, SAN, President of the NBA in Lagos, by Mr Habeeb Lawal, the NBA National Publicity Secretary.

Maikyau said the committee has the mandate to raise funds and utilise same in alleviating the sufferings of its members nationwide.

“We are all aware that, for several weeks now, many parts of the nation have been experiencing flooding which has ravaged towns and villages in Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Benue, Niger, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Nasarawa, Katsina and Jigawa.

“Many of our colleagues have lost their houses and belongings or cannot access their homes and offices which remain flooded, thereby bringing their practices to a grinding halt.

“By Section 9(5)(e)(vii) of the NBA Constitution, the General Secretary, Mr Adesina Adegbite, is an ex officio member of this Committee.

“I have also co-opt the National Treasurer, Caroline Anze-Bishop, and National Welfare Secretary, Chinyere Obasi, who are members of the Secretariat Management Committee (SMC) by Section 14(2\jXi) of the NBA Constitution, to serve on the Committee,” he said.

The NBA president also said the committee has the mandate to raise funds from members of the NBA and other public spirited individuals and institutions, and to utilise same in alleviating the sufferings of members who have been severely affected by the ravaging flood.

“In addition to raising funds, the committee will have the responsibility of designing the most equitable and integrity-proof model for identifying the beneficiaries of the relief materials/funds and determining the form and value of the relief to be given to these beneficiaries,” he said

The president thanked all members of the committee for graciously accepting to serve the association and its members in the capacity. (NAN)

