NBA constitutes 44-member planning committee for annual conference

by Umeh Sandra

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), has constituted a 44-member planning committee for the 2023 Annual General Conference (AGC) of the association.

The NBA president made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Executive Council (NEC) of NBA had, at its quarterly meeting on Dec. 15, 2022, approved Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 as dates for the 2023 AGC in Abuja.

Maikyau said that, in line with the NEC’s decision, a 44-member committee had been set up to plan for the conference, subject to ratification by the NEC.

Members of the committee include Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN) as the Chairman, Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya as the Alternate Chairman and Mr Laura Alakija as the Secretary.

The others include NBA’s General Secretary, Mr Adesina Adegbite; the Chairman of NBA Section on Legal Practice, Chief Ferdinard Orbih (SAN); and the Chairman of NBA-SPIDEL, Dr Monday Ubani.

Mr Olawale Fapohunda (SAN), Mr Abdul Mohammed (SAN) and Mrs Beatrice Agba are also members of the committee.

The NBA president thanked the committee members for accepting the responsibility to serve, and urged them to execute their duties with dedication.

He charged the committee to make NBA’s 63rd AGC memorable.

“I have constituted the 2023 Annual General Conference Planning Committee, pursuant to Section 13(2) of the Constitution of the NBA, 2015 (as amended in 2021), subject to ratification by NEC.

“The committee has the liberty to co-opt additional members as the need arises.

“The theme, venue and other details of the conference will be announced in due course,” the NBA president said. (NAN)