NBA condemns raid on Odili’s residence, vows to get to root

November 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, said that the association would do best to find out  the  raiders of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court’s Justice Mary Odili.

Akpata made the pledge at a news conference at Ikoyi, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  Odili’s residence was reportedly invaded on Oct 29 by security on alleged orders of a magistrates’ court.

The raid took place few days after she attended the 61st Annual General Conference of the NBA at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt.

According to Akpata, a raid the home of the number two judicial officer Nigeria is worrisome.

“The NBA is disturbed by the raid the home of the number two judicial officer Nigeria, as well as the denials as to who authorised the raid.

“If there is a denial as to who authorised the raid, the question then is: Who authorised the raid?

“The attack on the home of Hon. Justice Odili is an attack on the constitution and the rule of law since judicial officers have the protection of the law.

is simply an to intimidate the judiciary; this is the main reason the NBA is involved,” he said.

The NBA president said that was imperative that the grundnorm of the nation be protected from abuse and intimidation.

He urged that the  invasion be investigated.

Akpata called on President Muhammadu Buhari  to set up a committee to carry out a thorough investigation on the raid.

Akpata said that the NBA had set up a special investigator to chair inquiry into the raid and come up with a report.

“The NBA has appointed Mr Monday Ubani, who is the Chairman of the NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), to oversee this inquiry,” he said.

According to Akpata, Ubani is to work closely with Dr Charles Makunye, who chairs the Public Interest Committee of the NBA to execute the task.

reports that the conference had attendance many senior lawyers. (NAN)

