NBA commends EFCC on rule of law

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on its adherence to the rule of law in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

It gave this commendation on Wednesday, when a delegation of the Association led by the Chairperson, Human Right Committee of the NBA, Benin Branch, Edo State, Ebehitale Osarumwense paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

According to Osarumwense, the dedication of the Commission in keeping faith with the rule of law in combating economic and financial crimes is commendable, urging it to intensify efforts in responding to petitions from the public.

“We appreciate you for accepting to engage with us in this meaningful dialogue. The relationship between our organization and yours has come a long way, I felt this was an opportunity to familiarize and further strengthen the existing cordial relationship between us”, she said.

Responding, the Benin Zonal Commander of EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Kanu Idagu said the Executive Chairman of the Commission , Ola Olukoyede upon resumption of office, has stressed the need for professionalism, integrity and the supremacy of the rule of law in the works of the EFCC.

He pointed out that the EFCC is a creation of the law and guided by the law. He urged lawyers to always verify claims made by their clients against the EFCC in order not to be misled.

“Our activities are in line with the rule of law. There is nothing we are going to do that will be at odds with the law. So, I want to urge you to always verify claims made by your clients against the EFCC in order not to be misled because the EFCC has zero tolerance for corruption and will not condone any act of professional misconduct in any of its personnel”, he said.

