NBA commends CAC’s new data protection policy 

October 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Secretary, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Yola, Mr  Gabriel Adigwu, lauded  the Corporate Affairs Commission’s new data protection policy, noting that customers were now more than ever before assured of the safety of companies.


A statement signed by Mr. Rasheed Mahe, head of the CAC media unit, on Wednesday, Abuja, quoted Adigwu as saying this a stakeholder meeting held Yola.

Adigwu described the as a direct measure introduced a time when activities of fraudsters were on the increase.


Also speaking, some participants  lauded the commission for organising the forum which, they described as  enlightening and, therefore, urged the commission to ensure that was sustained.


Other participants  commended the Registrar for his digitization efforts and urged the commission to redouble its efforts the area of sensitisation.


Responding, the CAC Boss, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, represented by Othman Audu, said that the Commission, collaboration with the Companies Registration Portal (CRP) software developer, Oasis Company Limited, decided to organise a one-day sensitisation program  Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states.


This was view of the challenges the upgraded CRP may pose to some of the customers, he said.


Audu reiterated the Registrar ’s earlier commitment to ensuring that customers were adequately sensitised on the workings of the upgraded registration module and to provide services line with global best practices.


According to Mahe, the forum, which covered the three North east states, was line with the Registrar ’s earlier commitment to keep customers abreast of developments around the commission and to further improve usability of the CRP.


He also said that the forum aimed to improve the commission’s services, particularly by ensuring that State offices operated par with the Head Office and to ensure that customers understood the workings of the CRP. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,