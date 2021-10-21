NBA commends CAC’s new data protection policy 

The Secretary, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Yola, Mr Gabriel Adigwu, has lauded the Corporate Affairs Commission’s new data protection policy, noting that customers were now more than ever before assured of the safety of their companies.



A statement signed by Mr. Rasheed Mahe, head of the CAC media unit, on Wednesday, in Abuja, quoted Adigwu as saying this at a stakeholder meeting held in Yola.

Adigwu described the policy as a direct measure introduced at a time when activities of fraudsters were on the increase.



Also speaking, some participants lauded the commission for organising the forum which, they described as enlightening and, therefore, urged the commission to ensure that it was sustained.



Other participants commended the Registrar General for his digitization efforts and urged the commission to redouble its efforts in the area of sensitisation.



Responding, the CAC Boss, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, represented by Othman Audu, said that the Commission, in collaboration with the Companies Registration Portal (CRP) software developer, Oasis Management Company Limited, decided to organise a one-day sensitisation program in Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states.



This was in view of the challenges the upgraded CRP may pose to some of the customers, he said.



Audu reiterated the Registrar General’s earlier commitment to ensuring that customers were adequately sensitised on the workings of the upgraded registration module and to provide services in line with global best practices.



According to Mahe, the forum, which covered the three North east states, was in line with the Registrar General’s earlier commitment to keep customers abreast of developments around the commission and to further improve usability of the CRP.



He also said that the forum aimed to improve the commission’s services, particularly by ensuring that State offices operated at par with the Head Office and to ensure that customers fully understood the workings of the CRP. (NAN)

