NBA Chief commends police for rescuing abducted UniAbuja lecturers

Mr David Aigbefoh, the Vice Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for rescuing the abducted lecturers of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja).

Aigbefoh gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gwagwalada.

According to him, the lecturers have been reunited with their families through a joint operation of the security agencies.

He particularly commended the great efforts of the Commissioner of Police (FCT Command), CP Babaji Sunday, the AIG Zone 7, Bala Ciroma and other security agencies that participated in the rescue operation.

He, however, urged the security agencies to continue with the good work in ensuring the protection of lives and property in the FCT.

Earlier, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UniAbuja Branch, had on Thursday called on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure the immediate rescue and release of all the abducted staff members.

The branch Chairperson, Dr Kasim Umar, expressed concern over the insecurity challenges in the FCT.

He said that unless stringent and urgent measures were put in place to address them things might become worse.

According to him, the university senior staff quarters were built by President Shehu Shagari’s administration, originally as Police Barracks.

At the inception of UniAbuja in 1988, the quarters were converted to temporary accommodation for founding staff members.

NAN recalls that some armed criminals, numbering more than 20, invaded the university staff quarters located in Giri community in the early hours of Tuesday and seized their victims. (NAN)

