NBA assures members of free, fair technological-based election 

By Taiye Agbaje

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, assured its members of a free, fair and technological-based poll in the election of its executives come July 16.



Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA), Mr Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, gave the assurance during the 2022 Manifesto Day and the Presidential Debate organised for members vying for various positions in the association.



“The electoral process is essentially based on technology because we are adopting e-voting.



“And what we are trying to do is to let people know that it is possible for you to conduct free, fair and credible elections without controversy using technology.



“So the NBA is trying to showcase technology as a way of conducting elections on a large scale,” he said.



According to Akintunde, every two years, there is an election in the Nigeria Bar Association and a change of leadership.



He said this is the constitutional requirement in the association.



“So the tenure of the current President, Mr Olumide Akpata, is coming to an end this year by August.



“And in terns of rating, I think he has performed excellently well, he has raised the standard of the bar, he has made several innovations and the bar has moved forward in his tenure,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN; Yakubu Maikyau, SAN and Jonathan Taidi are the three contenders for the association’s president.(NAN)

