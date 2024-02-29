NBA Akure to host Kayode Ajulo, Commissioner-designate

The Chairman, NBA Akure has announced that the entire members of NBA Akure will be organizing a civic reception in honour of Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN.OON; the Ondo State Commissioner designate on Friday, 1st March 2024 at Aare Afe Babalola Babalola Bar Centre, Oke- Eda by 11am.

According to a statement signed by B. C Obilor, Esq, Assistant Secretary, NBA Akure, the Chairman stated that, Dr Ajulo, SAN’s contributions to Akure Bar is huge. ‘This is a honour well deserved and this is an auspicious time to pay back the goodwill exhibited by the learned silk,’ Ayenakin explained.

“The Chairman hereby use this opportunity to invite the entire members of NBA Akure and in Ondo State as well general public to the ceremony.

“Important dignitaries in the legal profession are expected to converge at the occasion”,the statement said.

Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN. OON will be sworn in as a Commissioner in the Executive Council of Ondo State by 10am and immediately after the swearing in; NBA Akure will host him to a reception and party.