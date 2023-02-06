NBA admonishes Ibadan residents about vandalism over cash crunch, fuel price

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday urged Oyo State residents, especially youths to be patriotic and not to take laws into their hands.

The association’s chairperson, Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi, stated in Ibadan that the advice had become expedient going by persistent upheavals in the Oyo State capital.

She listed one of such upheavals as that surrounding the new cashless policy of the CBN which has led to cash crunch and attendant vandalism of banks’ premises and equipment.

The hike in the pump price of petrol, she noted, had also led to skirmishes in some parts of Ibadan.

Also in Ibadan, some residents resorted to the destruction of campaign posters and billboards and attacks on political groups and on protesters, she observed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protesters vandalised bank premises on Friday in Ibadan over their inability to withdraw their money deposited in banks.

Aladeniyi noted that the destruction of property was uncalled for and called on those who engaged in it to backtrack.

“The truth is that the above issues have caused uproar in some parts of Ibadan and led to the breach of the law.

“It has also affected the state’s economy and brought plights on legal practitioners, workers, artisans and business owners.

“The NBA admonishes all residents of Ibadan, especially youths to be peaceful, loving and law-abiding,’’ she stressed.

Aladeniyi also enjoined the state government and security agencies to live up to their constitutional responsibility of protecting law and property.

“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution,’’ she stressed. (NAN)