Naziru Abdulmajid assumes duty as 43rd police commissioner in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

By Hamza Suleiman

The new Commissioner of Police for the Police Command in Borno, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has assumed office.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Abdulmajid takes over from CP Yusufu Lawal, who retired from active service on June 8.

Abdulmajid, the 43rd commissioner

of police in the state, hails from Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on Aug. 16, 1996 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Geography from Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and brings with him nearly three decades of policing experience across several operational, investigative and administrative assignments.

He has previously served in various capacities in Plateau, Katsina, Kano, Borno, Lagos, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Abuja, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna states in various capacities.

These included Unit Commander, 36 PMF, Kebbi State, Assistant Commissioner, State CID, Nasarawa, Area Commander, Hadejia, Jigawa, Commander, 24 PMF, Presidential Escort, Abuja, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Akwa Ibom and Deputy Commissioner, ‘X’ Squad, FCID Annex, Kaduna.

Until his appointment, Abdulmajid was the Commissioner of Police (Admin), ICT Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He has attended several professional development courses, including the Junior and Intermediate Command Courses at the Police Staff College, Jos, and Mobile Police Training in Gwoza.

The statement quoted the new police commissioner, who is married with children, as pledging to work diligently to enhance public safety and promote community-friendly policing in the state.

He also reiterated his commitment to professionalism, zero tolerance for corruption and alignment with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The statement urged residents of the state to support the new commissioner in the discharge of his duties. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)