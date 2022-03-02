NAWOJ urges parents to be wary of child abusers

By Abiodun Azi

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State chapter, has urged parents to be wary of child abusers and always be vigilant for danger signs.

The association’s Chairperson, Adeola Ekine, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that child abuse in many different forms have become rampant in the society.

Ekine, therefore, advised parents to be careful and to monitor the movements of their children and always watch out for signs that may lead to abuse.

She said “parents should be careful as pedophiles and abusers are increasing in the society.

“Pedophiles and perpetrators of sexual abuse are usually unsuspecting close relatives,” Ekine said.

She admonished parents to be friends with their children and watch out for unexplained changes in behaviour or personality.

“Such signs could be becoming withdrawn, being anxious, becoming uncharacteristically aggressive, lacks social skills and has few friends or no friends and poor bond or relationship with parents.

“Parents should have close relationship and communicate more with their children, such that they are able to speak up and report any case of abuse by ‘would be’ perpetrators,” Ekine added.

The NAWOJ chairperson said that the responsibility is not on mothers alone, “both parents should be conscious about preventing their children from being victims of child abuse or molestation.” (NAN)

