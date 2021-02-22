NAWOJ urges increased recruitment of PWDs into media sector

Adeola Ekine, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) Lagos chapter, has called for recruitment of more Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into the media sector.

Ekine, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, said there are PWDs who are media professionals that should be recruited into the sector, either at the private or public media organizations.

“We have PWDs that are educated, enlightened and professionals in various fields, thus, we should have more of them in the media sector.

“It is also important that employers of labour comply with the provisions of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, which mandates five per cent of workforce to be PWDs,” she said.

The NAWOJ chairperson noted that when organisations are recruiting PWDs, they should also provide facilities which would make their work easier for them to perform optimally.

“Some of the barriers PWDs face at work include institutional and attitudinal barriers, but if these are addressed, PWDs can work effectively without discrimination of any sort,” Ekine added.

She noted that the recurring call for disability-inclusion in the media space can only be effective if media organisations start to recruit PWDs. (NAN)