NAWOJ urges Anambra residents to observe COVID-19 rules

Mrs Franklyn Onyekachi, Chairperson the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), Anambra Chapter, has charged women to observe the COVID-19 protocols during and after the yuletide.

In a press release she jointly signed with the secretary of the association, Mrs Uche Nworah, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday. in Awka, Onyekachi said that the call had become necessary following reports of the spread of a second wave of the virus around the world, including Nigeria.

She said that the festive season was associated with joy, love, peace, lots of funfair and diverse community celebrations, for that reason all precautionary measures needed to be observed.

Onyekachi said that the season was a period noted for the influx of people from different parts of the country and the world at large into the state, therefore, “ caution needed to be applied to kick COVID-19 out”.

She said that as keepers of the home, women should ensure that their family members observed all the standard protocols on COVID-19.

“These measures include wearing of face masks, regular hand washing under running water, use of hand sanitizers, and covering of the mouth with the elbows, while coughing among others,” she said.

The NAWOJ state chairperson commended the state government for prioritising the welfare of workers, continued distribution of bags of rice to the state workforce annually and timely payment of salary.

She urged media practitioners in the state to sensitise, the people through their reportage on the benefits of observing the COVID-19 safety rules. (NAN)