The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on Friday urged all media practitioners to contribute towards finding lasting solution to the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The National President, NAWOJ, Ladi Bala, made this call during the opening ceremony of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the association in Abuja.

Bala decried the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, which she said had created tension, urging the media to constructively discuss national question, with the aim of proffering acceptable solutions to the challenges.

” I urge us to use our soothing language to heal wounds and assuage nerves, just as we must as a matter national interest continue to hold on to God for intervention and healing of our land.

“I strongly believe that we owe Nigeria that much, and all hands must be on deck towards finding lasting solutions to the security challenges we are currently experiencing, “she said.

She also called on government at all levels to assist media establishments with grants, and other incentives that would make them operate in a conductive environment.

According to her, the CWC meeting would enable members to come up with implementable policies, that would make the association focus more on issues affecting women.

On his part, the President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, said journalists were faced with several risks and security challenges, while discharging their duties.

Isiguzo stressed the need for the media to be given the space and latitude to work effectively, rather than be subjected to stiff regulations, which stops them from enjoying press freedom.

On the issue of insecurity affecting the nation, the National President, urged members, particularly women journalists, to use their medium and voices to speak out on insecurity, with the hope of finding lasting solutions to it.

Also, the Director-General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, urged the media to constantly campaign and report detestable social norms, political exclusion, and economic lopsidedness.

She said that global media monitoring projects, had discovered that stories anchored by female journalists were more likely to change stereotypes, than those of their male counterparts.

While reiterating the commitment of the centre towards addressing concerns affecting Nigerian women, the NCWD boss stressed the need for women leadership presence, in entrepreneurship, administration, education, engineering, health and others. (NAN)

