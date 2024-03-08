NAWOJ tasks governors on women’s rights, gender parity

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), on Friday tasked state governors in the North-Central and the FCT Minister to invest and accelerate progress toward protection of the rights of women and gender parity.



Mrs Chizoba Ogbeche, Vice-President, North Central, NAWOJ, said this in a statement in commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration in Abuja, with the theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

She said that investment in women empowerment would accelerate the achievement of gender equity and harness their potential for national development.



“There is an urgent need for the governors of the North-Central states and the FCT minister to come up with sustainable social welfare schemes.

“They should prioritise the needs of women, who are the burden bearers in the present economic down turn in the country.

“Deliberate and comprehensive efforts are needed in strengthening institutional frameworks and existing laws that guarantees women of the right to enjoy decent standard of living, food security, and nutrition, housing, quality healthcare and education,” she said.



Ogbeche also stressed the need to continue to advocate for gender equality, women empowerment, girl-child education, amongst others for the benefits of the women and nation at large.

She called on members of the association to continue to sensitise the public on issues affecting women and girls, as well as tasked stakeholders to proffer implementable solutions to them. (NAN)

By Justina Auta