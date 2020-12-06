NAWOJ seeks intensified efforts to end violence against women

Mrs Omobola Akingbehin, Vice President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), South West Zone, on Sunday called for an end to all forms of violence against women in communities.

Akingbehin made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ibadan.

According to her, Nigeria needs to do more to end violence against women and girls as it has tampered with the future of many victims.

Akingbehin regretted that many victims of gender-based violence had failed to speak out or seek redress due to cultural and other reasons.

According to her, violence against women occurs both in rural and urban centres.

She noted that verbal threats, name-calling, slapping, hitting, battery, pushing and sexual assault were forms of violence against women and girls.

She called for intensified efforts to end the menace to give more women and girls a hope.

Akingbehin said that more awareness creation on the dangers of violence against women was a major way to end the menace, adding that adequate punishment of perpetrators would achieve the desired results.

“We must begin to speak up against violence against women and girls.

” An abused mother cannot give her best to her children or the society.

” Any violence – physical, sexual, emotional against women and girls – must end.

” We all must support the call to end violence against our women and girls in order encourage them to realise their full potential.

” You can support survivors to stay safe by taking actions as we mark this year’s 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence,” she urged.

NAN reports that the South West Chapter of NAWOJ had on Dec. 3, marked the 16 days of activism with the theme: “Let’s Stop Violence Against Women in Our Communities”, in Ibadan..

Members of NAWOJ from the six states in the South West, students and some others attended the event during which Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, was decorated as the first Patron of NAWOJ, South West.

The chapter also presented awards to the immediate past NAWOJ President, Mrs Ify Omowole, and past Zonal Vice Presidents of NAWOJ, South-West Zone, Mrs Doyin Jibowu, Mrs Folake Adeniji, Ms Julie Ekon and Mrs Morenike Tony-Esan. (NAN)