NAWOJ seeks implemention of 35% affirmative action for women

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Bauchi State has urged Gov. Bala Mohammed to ensure the implementation of 35 per cent affirmation action to bring on board a greater number of women in the process of governance.

Hajiya Rashida Yusuf, Chairperson of NAWOJ, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.

”There are educated and capable woman who should be given equal rights in all spheres of life and in the overall management and development of the state.

”Putting more women in the administration will boost women’s political participation.

”We commend Gov. Mohammed because in his first term, he appointed women in a good number of positions in the state.

“We urge him to do more for women. We have confidence in him that he will appoint more women,” she said.

Yusuf said that female politicians should not be deterred in their quest for adequate representation in statutory positions.

The chairpseron said that if women are economically and socially empowered, their homes and communities will grow.

She also called on women to be active in politics and support Gov. Mohammmed to deliver on his mandate.

NAN reports that the national Gender Policy (NGP) formulated a 35 per cent Affirmative Action (AA) in Nigeria since 2006.

This policy demands that 35 per cent of women be involved in all governance processes. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

