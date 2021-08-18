NAWOJ seeks FCDA’s collaboration on welfare, women empowerment

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT chapter, seeks

collaboration with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) toward promoting welfare package

and empowerment for women.

The Chairperson, Mrs Annah Daniel, who said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, added that the

empowerment of most vulnerable segments of the society was necessary.

She noted that the collaboration was sought during a courtesy visit to the acting Executive Secretary of

FCTA, Town Planning, Zalih’ua Ahmed in her office.

According to her, there is need for effective collaboration with FCDA toward promoting women

empowerment and the most vulnerable segments of the society.

She appealed to the FCDA to help acquire land for NAWOJ to empower female journalists to go into farming

such as fishery, poultry, among others.

She added that this was imperative to complement their source of income and demands in the midst of inflation.

Daniel also reiterated the need for the implementation of policies enacted to help alleviate the plights of

women and children in the country.

She noted that women were transformational in leadership and when rightly positioned, they could deliver effectively.

She congratulated Ahmed on her elevation as the acting Executive Secretary of FCDA, having served the organisation well in various capacities.

In her response, Ahmed urged FCT residents to be law abiding and adhere to the guidelines enacted toward the development of the city.

According to the executive secretary, proper advocacy on basic rules and regulations established to guide the FCT will foster development and growth in the capital territory.

She pledged the FCTA’s support to NAWOJ to advance the course of women and children and all residents. (NAN)

