NAWOJ says “woman is ‘nothing’ without man” myth outdated, regressive

Dr Adeola Ekine, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ), Lagos State, has said that the myth of “a woman was nothing without a man”, was outdated and regressive.

Ekine said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

She said that the myth was also deeply problematic, and undermined the inherent worth and autonomy of women by reducing their value to their relationships with men.

“This viewpoint perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes and reinforces unequal power dynamics between genders.

“Women are individuals with their own aspirations, talents, and identities, deserving of respect and recognition independent of their marital or relationship status.

“Such a perspective overlooks the countless contributions and achievements of women throughout history and in contemporary society.

“Women have excelled in various fields, from science and technology to politics and the arts, making significant impacts and advancements.

“Their worth and accomplishments should not be contingent upon their association with a man but celebrated for their intrinsic merit and dedication,” she said.

Also, Mrs Aisha Cole, Assistant National Secretary, NAWOJ, said that when you train a woman you have trained a whole nation.

According to her, women are knowledgeable because if you see most successful men in Nigeria, they are successful with the strong and sincere support of their wives.

According to Cole, said women were not given more opportunities to govern in the world.

“Our First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has demonstrated women’s support which has yielded a huge success to enable her husband to achieve his mandate to become the president of this country.

“For example, many people in Nigeria always remember the late Dora Akunyili’s commitment while she was Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“The former Managing Director, NAN, late Mrs Oluremi Oyo, was an example of a successful and great leader we are proud of. She transformed NAN.

“A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jean Chiazor-Anishere, was a former continental President of Women in Maritime Africa, also former President, Women in Shipping and Trading Association.

“She was also the past President, African Women in Maritime Organisation and she has also demonstrated good leadership in Nigeria,” she said.

Also commenting, Mrs Temidayo Adeyanju, Administrator, Women of Wisdom (WOW) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said that women were the superior image of God.

Adeyanju said that a woman could manage 18 children in 10 years but a man could not do so.

She said women are very industrious, noting that most of them wake up as early as 4 am to put food on the table for their families.

Adeyanju said that most women in Nigeria were the breadwinners in their families but the myth that a woman was nothing without a man made them think less of themselves.

Olufemi Clement, Parish Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Igando, said “If a woman was raised in the church to believe that she was nothing more than a helpmate to men, then she has not really been empowered.”

“Will men ever accept a life that told them they only existed to orbit around a woman and give up all their dreams to be what somebody else wants them to be?

“This type of teaching sets women up for failure because you cannot make another person happy.”

Clement said happiness must come from inside and the myth sets women up for unhappiness and depression.

“Yes, it can work for some people for a short period, but choosing power over your own happiness is not good for anyone,” he said. (NAN)

By Abiodun Azi