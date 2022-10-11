NAWOJ reiterates commitment to GirlChild development, empowerment

By Ugonne Uzoma’

The Chairperson of the Imo chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Dr Dorothy Nnaji, has pledged the group’s committment to championing the cause of girl-child development, protection and empowerment.

Nnaji said this while addressing some female students in Owerri on Tuesday during a ceremony marking the International Day of the Girl Child

Harping on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Our Time is now; our right, our future,” she urged the girls to set high goals for themselves and work hard to achieve them.

She advised the girls not to be detered by their gender in choosing their careers while stressing that no carreer is too difficult for the girl-child and encouraged them to pursue their dreams without fear.

The NAWOJ chairperson urged the government, corporate organisations, development partners and non-governmental organisations to firmly support initiatives and programs that will help in improving and developing the girl child.

She noted that the celebration offers an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of the girlchild, describing them as ” crucial segments of the world population and the incubators of the future generation and occupants of the world.”

“The importance of the girl-child cannot be overemphasized; given proper orientation, reduction of Gender Based Violence, empowerment and education of the girl-child.

“The world would achieve a benchmark in nurturing of the quality of the future generation.” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Mrs Ukachi Ukah encouraged the girls to always speak up for their rights.

She noted that their entitlements by virtueof being born was enshrined in the constitution and urged them to always speak up when they sense a violation.(NAN)

