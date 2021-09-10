NAWOJ raises alarm over threats to education, health, welfare of Nigerian girls

September 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A conference of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), Zone B chapter, said that education, health and general welfare of Nigerian girls were being threatened by incessant abductions and other challenges in the country.


NPower

An end of conference communique Friday, signed by its Vice President, Ayaba Omobola Akingbehin, and Secretary, Funmi Adekoya, noted that insecurity had compounded age-long barriers to formal education of the Nigerian girl-child.

NAWOJ said the barriers included, early and forced marriages, systemic gender biases and inadequate infrastructure, while noting that sexual harassment by teachers, cultism, economic constraints and a limiting culture had also stood against the formal education of girls.

The association noted that targeted attacks schoolchildren, especially girls, which began April 14, 2014, with the abduction of 276 children from Girls Secondary school, Chibok, Borno, by Boko Haram, had kept many girls out of school.

It warned that incessant abductions of schoolgirls might make them unprepared as tomorrow’s mothers and that this impact negatively the country’s future.

Accordingly, NAWOJ, therefore, made the following suggestions: that all tiers of governments should urgently keep all schools safe to stop attacks the education of girls and boys and protect their and that of the nation.

“Governments should also ensure the deployment of agents in all schools, as well as fencing of all schools.

“Civil society and all citizens of the country should support governments in protecting girl-child education.

“Traditional rulers should rise to the occasion by ensuring in their communities and further promoting societal values, as well as reporting questionable characters to the appropriate authorities.

“There should be constitutional roles and allocations for traditional rulers, to enable them meet the needs of their communities. When they are not empowered, it is a challenge”, it said.

The NAWOJ conference added: “Children’s right to education must be protected in of challenges. Nigerian authorities need to live up to their commitments and double efforts to provide a safe learning environment for children.

“Creation of more awareness for the girl-child dangers around her.

“Adequate implementation of the laws against attacks, including sexual violence against the girl-child, including  the of traditional methods of punishing a child, such as abuse, shaming.

“Relatives of girls and other children should report abuse them to appropriate quarters for possible prosecution”.

“Nigerians should deliberately eschew wickedness and embrace love and kindness as a strategy to promote national development” NAWOJ said. (NAN)

