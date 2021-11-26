NAWOJ parallel executives in Oyo condemnable – Leaders

Some leaders and former officers of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State Chapter have condemned the emergence of parallel executives of the association in the state.

A statement jointly signed by the Pioneer Chairperson, Mrs Bose Oyewole and other former chairpersons of the association in the state, blamed the national executive of the association for the polarisation in the state.

Other chairpersons, who signed the statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, include Mrs. Bisi Yomi-Layinka, Mrs. Adekitan Adeagbo, Mrs. Toyin Malik and MS. Foluso Lala.

Some other stakeholders who signed the letter are Mrs. Kemi Ajayi, Dr. Tayo Lewis, MS. Tinu Ayanniyi and Mrs. Bolatito Joseph.

The leaders said that the once vibrant group in the state was polarised due to inconsistency on the part of the national executives.

“It is unprecedented that an election stipulated to hold at the Press Centre, home of all journalists, was moved to the secretariat of some other group.

“When members were already on ground to exercise their franchise in obedience to the instruction of the NAWOJ National Executives,” it said.

The statement said that NAWOJ elders in the state had already written the national body to postpone the election having seen the trend of events and to enable them intervenes in the crisis.

They pleaded with the two executives inaugurated simultaneously on Thursday to come together for peaceful negotiation and resolution.

It also urged all NAWOJ members in the state to calm down and give peace a chance.

.NAN reports that NAWOJ members in the state had on Thursday, simultaneously elected and inaugurated two sets of executives at the NUJ Press Centre and Trade Union Congress(TUC) office.

While the Omolola Alamu-led executives held their election and swearing-in at the NUJ Press centre, the immediate past chairperson, Jadesola Ajibola-and her exco, had their election and swearing-in ceremony at the TUC office.(NAN)

