NAWOJ, NAN partner to boost rural women’s representation

By Justina Auta

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has called for a partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to enhance the representation of rural women in the media.

During a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of the News Age

ncy of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, on Friday in Abuja, Mrs Bassey Ita-Ikpang, Chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, emphasised the importance of amplifying rural women’s voices.

She highlighted the need for their inclusion in national discourse, stressing that it was important to ensure their stories were represented and heard.

Ita-Ikpang commended NAN for its role in boosting the visibility of women journalists but stressed that there was a need to create a more inclusive media landscape that also highlighted the stories of rural women.

She pointed to the upcoming International Women’s Day (IWD) event on March 26, themed “Accelerate Action,” with the sub-theme “Amplifying the Voices of Rural Women.”

According to her, the event is intended to elevate the narratives of rural women, giving them the recognition they deserve.

“As we look forward to our upcoming International Women’s Day, we are excited about the opportunity to continue our partnership with NAN.

“The theme resonates deeply with our mission at NAWOJ, as we are committed to ensuring that the voices of rural women are heard, recognised, and valued.

“It is our hope that NAN will once again join hands with us in making this year’s IWD a memorable and impactful occasion.

“Together, we can help amplify the voices of the rural woman, giving them the platform they deserve in the media,” she said.

In response, Ali reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting NAWOJ’s mission.

He pledged continued collaboration to advance gender-inclusive reporting, acknowledging the vital role women journalists play in shaping public discourse.

“The media plays a very vital role, and I look forward to the work we’ve been doing.

“We are committed to collaborating with you for this International Women’s Day,” he said.

Ali also lauded the contributions of women journalists to national development, emphasising that their success reflected positively on the media profession as a whole.

“We will provide all our platforms to give you the support you desire, because if you succeed, it reflects on us as professionals.

“NAWOJ represents a very powerful tool in amplifying the voices of women,” he added.

NAN reports that the courtesy visit served as a platform for strengthening ties between NAWOJ and NAN.

The discussions focused on fostering more opportunities for women in the media and advocating for increased representation of rural women’s issues in national conversations.(NAN)