NAWOJ moves to fight drug abuse among girls in Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi State chapter,

says it has completed plans to fight drug abuse among young girls in the state.

The Chairperson of the association, Rashida Yusuf, said this when she led the newly elected members of the

association on a courtesy visit to the Zonal Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bauchi, Mr Rabiu

Ali, on Wednesday.

She said that NAWOJ would embark on massive enlightenment programme by visiting girls’ schools, as well as

inviting them for training and workshops where they would be educated on the dangers of drug abuse.

He added that “we will be making use of our various media organisations to get our messages across to

girls and their parents.

“So, we are in your office today to familiarise and introduce our new executives and to also intimate you

on our line of activities that we want to execute for the association and women in the state in general.

“You know that leadership is all about responsibilities and service to humanity and I’ve promised to do

my best to see that I improve the services of our members and to ensure that they are up to date.

“The services include training and retraining of members, skills acquisition and engaging in agriculture

to boost our livelihood and become employers of labour.”

Responding, the NAN Zonal Manager, who thanked the team for the visit, promised his

unalloyed support to make the association.

He urged the association to boost the capacity of its members digitally as Information Technology provided

uncountable opportunities for anyone who wanted to benefit from it.

Ali also urged NAWOJ to keep in touch with international organisations that give out fellowships, adding that “as

an association, try to create a platform where you can engage some people among your members to search

for these kinds of fellowships.

“Luckily, women have more opportunities than their male counterparts in journalism because a lot of international

organisations are out there to support and build the capacities of women in journalism.

“NAN will support you to make sure that you succeed in whatever you want to achieve to move the association

forward.(NAN)