Mr Godwin Ezeemo, an industrialist and politician in Anambra has called on women to rise above any form of limitation and challenge the world for positive impact in serving humanity.

Ezeemo said that women had the capacity to create a better world for all to live in with the unique characteristic bestowed on them by their creator .

He made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Emmanuel Chukwuebuka and was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka.

Ezeemo is one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for November 6 Anambra Governorship election and also the Chairman Orient groups.

He commended the roots of International Women’s Day which began through the labour movement of the 18th century, the German Marxist philosopher, Clara Zetkin who organised the first-ever Women’s Day celebration in 1911.

He said that the day was worthy to be celebrated because it was a call for action to accelerating women’s equality and to celebrate the social, political, economic, and cultural achievements of women .

“In such a day, women like Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ngozi Amanda Adichie should be celebrated to serve as model to growing young women across the globe.

“So many women across the globe have distinguished themselves in their various careers or chosen profession, in politics as well, these women personality should be well celebrated on special day as this,” he said.

Ezeemo said that he would continue to advocate for massive women inclusiveness in key aspects of governance, economy and other prominent sectors of human endeavor because they had proved their mantle.

He called on women to embrace the new challenge built on the hunger and drive to make positive impact in the society and said that present realities of womanhood had gone beyond family and domestic parenting.

“Our world today have witnessed and still passing through hard times and perilous moment, women’s passion and energy is highly important in fighting the challenges that abound in today’s world” he said.

In another development, Mrs Frankly Onyekachi, the new Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ) Anambra chapter paid a visit to Model Community Children’s Home as part of activities to celebrate the 2021 International Women’s Day.

Onyekachi said that the visit was aimed to put smiles on the faces of the motherless children and commended women in the enormous work they did in every aspect of life.

NAN reports that Onyekachi visited the home with items including cartons of indomie, biscuits, detergent, assorted beverages amongst other edible items.

Onyekachi said that the government should remove any bottleneck in the society that prevented women from reaching their optimal height in the society.

She said that women were special breed and needed to be well tended and called for an end to women molestation and child labour and rape.

“We are using the day celebration to call on the police and other security operatives to watch over the affairs of the women with interest and provide needed security at all times,” she said.

Revd Sister Philomena Akuchukwu, the coordinator of the home expressed gratitude to NAWOJ for the visit. (NAN)

