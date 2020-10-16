NAWOJ inaugurates LOC for 2020 triennial delegates conference

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) on Friday in Minna inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for its 2020 Triennial Delegates’ Conference scheduled for between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11.

The NAWOJ National President, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, who inaugurated the LOC and its sub-committees, urged the members to ensure a hitch-free conference.

The LOC is headed by Mary Noel-Berje, and it has Abdul Idris, Abu Modu, Rabi Bello, Rita Durumi, Ismaila Favu, Aisha Wakaso, Jemila Abubakar and She Mohammed as other members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association will hold the conference to elect new members into its national executive committee to run its affairs for the next three years.

The NAWOJ National President said the committee was charged with the responsibility of ensuring the smooth running of activities before and during the conference.

“Today, we inaugurate you to be in charge of the smooth running of activities for the success of the triennial delegates’ conference, ” she said.

Omowole commended members of the committee for accepting to work for the association and appealed to them to be committed for the success of the conference.

Noel-Berje, who is also the Chairperson of NAWOJ Niger State Chapter, later told NAN that the Niger Government had accepted to host the conference.

She gave assurances that members of the LOC and the sub-committees would put in their best to ensure the success of the conference.(NAN)