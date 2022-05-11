NAWOJ expresses need for gender equality, equity to enhance national dev’t

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in collaboration with Norwegian Journalists have restated the need to enhance gender balance and equity in the society.

The National President of NAWOJ, Comrade Ladi Bala, made the remarks on Tuesday in Abakaliki during a three-day Training for Female Journalists on Gender Equality and Safety in Workplaces.

Bala emphasised that allowing more women in positions would add value to governance and promote national development.

She also stated that intensive training and continous sensitisation of the general public toward tackling stereotypes in the society would change negative orientations and enhanced development.

Bala encouraged all female Journalists to always be ready to report any forms of harassment against them in work places.

“Be dedicated to your duties at all times and ensure gender sensitive reporting is implemented to guarantee development,” Bala said.

Meanwhile, Wife of the Governor of Ebonyi, Mrs Rachael Umahi said that a lot needs to be done concerning public’s perception on issues on gender equality and equity.

Umahi, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Welfare Matters, Mrs Patience Offor, urged women to support one another for development.

She acknowledged that the programme was apt and assured her support and willingness to treat matters brought to her urgently.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi, Mr Uchenna Oji, promised to work and give attention to the activities of the state’s chapter of NAWOJ.

The General Manager, Unity FM Abakaliki, Mr Okpani-Nkama jnr, charged the association to sustain professionalism in reportage.

Mrs Deborah Okah, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi, maintained that the training was apt for a violence free society.

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi chapter, Mr Tony Nwizi a and the Special Assistant to the Vice-President of the council, zone C, Mr Felix Uka, commended the association for their activities.

The NAWOJ Chairperson Ebonyi State chapter, Comrade Nkechinyere Oginyi, appreciated the national president and team for bringing the programme to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training featured media executives and intensive lectures by resource persons on combating sexual harassment in work place and safety in the field.

NAN also reports that other discussions included dealing with gender stereotypes and objectives of gender sensitive reporting. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

