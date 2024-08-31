NAWOJ empowers women, promotes breastfeeding in FCT community 

The Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has empowered and sensitised women in Wumba community, Apo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding.

By Justina Auta

The event was organised by the NAWOJ FCT chapter in collaboration with Gift Health Development Initiative.

Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim-Bura, NAWOJ’s National Chairperson, stressed the need for women to be empowered to enable them nurture others for the well-being of the family and nation.

Ibrahim-Bura said that the association played a pivotal role in training, sensitising and empowering women to be productive as well as advocate for their inclusion in governance.

“It is only a woman who knows her fundamental human rights as a citizen that will understand, respect and uphold the rights of others, including the right of her child.

“It is only a woman who is healthy and economically empowered to know the required dietary intake of her body that will know how important breast milk is for a child.

“And she has to keep the feeding arena and feeding implements neat,” she said.

She encouraged women to exclusively breastfeed their babies to boost their immunity and needed resistant to diseases and infections, as well as improve their health and development.

Mrs Bassey Ita-Ikpang, NAWOJ FCT Chairperson, emphasised that women empowerment and promotion of breastfeeding were fundamental to creating a future where every mother.and child could thrive, irrespective of age, tribe or status.

“Let me remind us that by empowering women, we are investing in the future. By promoting breastfeeding, we are giving our children the best possible start in life.

“Together, we can build a world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive and every child has the chance to grow up healthy and strong,” she said.

Ajahi Daniel, representing Gift Health and Development Initiative, emphasised the need for collaboration to promote breastfeeding and women empowerment, especially at the community level.

Mrs Bukola Olukemi-Odele, Programme Officer, Cardiovascular health, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), advised the community on the effects of excessive salt consumption on the human system.

“To enjoy old age in good health and without health complications, we need to reduce in-take of salt and seasoning,” she said.

Bayode Adenike, Desk officer, Nutrition Department, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, explained that breast milk was the first immunisation baby gets from their mothers.

According to Adenike, it protects them from diseases and infections.

Earlier, Mr Sunday Gazaho, Chief of Wumba community, expressed appreciation to the organisers, pledging the support of men for exclusive breastfeeding.

“We are very happy with this initiative, which will be of immense benefits, not just to the baby, but to the mother and family as a whole.

” I assure you that the men will continue to support women to engage in breastfeeding,” he said.

Mrs Esther Musa, one of the beneficiaries, expressed satisfaction with the initiative, pledging that she will educate other women in the community and religious places on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding. (NAN)