NAWOJ elects new executives in Osun

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Osun State Chapter, on Friday elected new executives to lead the association for the next three years.
The new executives include Mrs Motunrayo Ayegbayo (Chairman), Mrs Egbedele Abosede (Vice-Chairman ) and Mrs Abisola Arowodola (General Secretary).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayegbayo is a staff of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Osogbo.
The other executives are Taiwo Kekereekun (Assistant Secretary), Olojede Olayeni (Treasurer), Bukola Osunwon (Financial Secretary) and Abosede Adebisi (Auditor).
NAN reports that 67 NAWOJ members in the state were accredited to vote.
The election, which ended at 1.50p.m., was held under the supervision of the South-West Zone executives of NAWOJ led by Mrs Omobola Akingbeyin, Vice-President, “B” Zone (South West).
Akingbeyin, who is a staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), praised NAWOJ members in Osun for commitment to the success of the election.
According to Akingbehin, election is not a do-or-die affair.
She charged the executives, who were immediately sworn-in, to take the association to a greater height. (NAN )