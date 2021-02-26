NAWOJ elects new executives in Osun

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Osun State Chapter, on Friday elected new executives to lead the association for the next three years.

The new executives include Mrs Motunrayo Ayegbayo (Chairman), Mrs Egbedele Abosede (Vice-Chairman ) and Mrs Abisola Arowodola (General Secretary).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayegbayo is a staff of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Osogbo.