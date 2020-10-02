NAWOJ Election: Akingbehin flags off campaign, seeks unity among female journalists

Share the news













A former National President of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Toro Oladapo, has urged South-West aspirants in the forthcoming national election of the union to promote integrity in all areas of governance.

Oladapo made the appeal on Friday in Lagos during the flag off of the campaign of NAWOJ National Vice-President aspirant, Mrs Omobola Akingbehin.

The former NAWOJ president said that promoting integrity would enable the women journalists to stand out and be appreciated in the union.

Speaking earlier, Akingbehin, a Senior Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), pledged continuous collaboration and unity amongst female journalists in South-West (Zone B) and nationally.

She assured women journalists in Zone “B” of total commitment, dedication and improved networking relationship among the members.

“There must be unity in NAWOJ South-West.

“We have been able to stabilize NAWOJ, we have tried our best and we can do more,” Akingbehin said.

Also, in her goodwill message, Mrs Ijeoma Popoola, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in NAN, described Akingbehin as a dedicated unionist and a good team player who was best suitable for the position.

She advised women to always rally round members who had leadership skills and avoid the pull down syndrome among women journalists.

She assured other women journalists in South-West zone of Akingbehin’s dedication, selflessness, transparency and good team work in her governance.

Mrs Adeola Adekunle, National Financial Secretary aspirant, also assured that she would fulfill her duties without any hitches.

She also promised to give good account of the association’s funds by being transparent.

Also, Mrs Funmi Adekoya, Zonal Secretary aspirant, pledged her full support to NAWOJ to improve on the training of female journalists.(NAN)

