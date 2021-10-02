NAWOJ donates relief materials to IDPs in Niger

The Niger Chapter of the Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), on Saturday, donated items Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The items donated in commemoration of ’s 61st independence anniversary, included clothing, washing detergent, rice, spaghetti, macaroni and seasonings.

Chairperson of the association, Hajiya Rabi Bello, said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the beneficiaries who were victims of banditry.

She advised them see their present as an act of God and fervently continue praying God bring an end the menace.

Bello enjoined the women observe hygiene, by keeping the camp environment clean, as well as good care of their children, avoid any incidence of communicable diseases in the camp.

Some of the IDPs, who spoke at the occasion, appreciated the members of the association for the kind gesture and called state and federal government also come their aid.

They called on government at all levels re-strategise and come up with measures that would help address the security challenges facing the country, enable them return their communities. (NAN) 

