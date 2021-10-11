NAWOJ distributes learning materials to 100 girls in Bauchi

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi State Chapter, on Monday, distributed learning materials to 100 girls in Bauchi, as part of measures to enhance girl child education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the gesture was part of activities lined up to mark the 2021 International Girl Child Day celebration.

The theme for the 2021 International Girl Child Day is “Digital Generation; Our Generation.’’

Mrs Bulak Afsa, NAWOJ Chairperson in the state, stated this during the presentation of the materials at Birshin Fulani Secondary School in Bauchi.

Afsa listed the items to include books, pencils and bags others, adding the gesture was to encourage the beneficiaries to excel and achieve potentials.

This, she said, was to encourage girl child enrollment and retention in school as well as to complement government’ efforts in the sector.

“We are here to support you in your pursuits for and celebrate the International Day for Girl Child.

“Sometime ago, we were girls like you, today we want to encourage you in your study,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Korijo Buba, the Director School Services, Bauchi State Universal Basic Board (BASUBEB), said the initiative was inline the policies of the state government on girl child education.

Buba said the board would partner the association to achieve more towards promoting girl child in the state.

Also speaking, Mr Haruna Halilu, Secretary, Bauchi Local Government Council, called on other organisations to emulate the gesture.

On her part, Ms Maryam Garu, the Head Mistress of the school lauded the gesture, and urged the association to provide classroom furniture to the school.

Some of the pupils, Khadija Abubakar and Doris Emmanuel, also the gesture and prayed for the success of the association. (NAN)

