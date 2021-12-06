NAWOJ congratulates new NUJ FCT council executive

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has congratulated the newly elected Executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council.

The congratulatory message of the association is contained in a letter jointly signed by the Chairperson, Mrs Annah Daniel and the Secretary, Mrs Nkiru Okeke, Secretary on Sunday in Abuja.

It said that journalists in FCT made a right choice by reelecting Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche as Chairman as well as other members of the the new executive.

The association said Ogbeche’s reelection was due to his proven integrity, hardwork and pedigree.

NAWOJ commended the inclusion of more women in the new council leadership, describing it as a development that would promote women participation in governance.

It reiterated its commitment to building a formidable force with the new NUJ leadership in taking the profession to greater heights.

In his acceptance speech after the election last Saturday, Ogbeche had expressed optimisim that the new team would carry out its mandate, including ensuring professionalism in journalism practice in FCT. (NAN)

