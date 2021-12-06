NAWOJ congratulates new NUJ FCT council executive

National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has congratulated newly elected Executive of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council.

congratulatory message of association is contained a letter jointly signed by Chairperson, Mrs Annah Daniel and Secretary, Mrs Nkiru Okeke, Secretary on Sunday Abuja.

It said that journalists FCT made a right choice by reelecting Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche as Chairman as well as other members of the new executive.

association said Ogbeche’s reelection was due to his proven integrity, hardwork and pedigree.

NAWOJ commended inclusion of more women the new council leadership, describing it as a development that would promote women participation governance.

It reiterated its commitment to building a formidable force the new NUJ leadership taking the profession to greater heights.

his acceptance speech after the election last Saturday, Ogbeche had expressed optimisim that the new team would carry out its mandate, including ensuring professionalism journalism practice FCT. (NAN)

