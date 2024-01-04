NAWOJ canvasses intensive sensitisation on Child Rights Law in Bauchi

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bauchi State Chapter, has advocated for an intensive sensitisation on the Child Right Law recently domesticated in state to address all forms of myths and misconceptions amongst residents.

This is a contained in a statement issued by the NAWOJ Chairperson in the state, Mrs Rashida Yusuf, on Thursday in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the child rights bill was signed into law Gov. Bala Mohammed in December 2023.

Yusuf said the law was a strategic move to address the challenges around children in the state.

According to her, it will be a wake-up call to parents and guardians in discharging their parental roles and responsibilities.

Yusuf said that the role of civil society organisations and other stakeholders would create awareness, adding that NAWOJ would not relent in scaling-up reportage and programmes for better understanding of the law.

“NAWOJ is exceptionally pleased by the gesture of the Bauchi State Government, led by Gov. Muhammed, in signing into law the child rights bill passed by the state House of Assembly.

“This is a laudable step by the government and a strategic move in protecting the rights of children, addressing out-of-school and other numerous issues around Bauchi children.

“Bauchi NAWOJ is optimistic that the signing of this law has also projected the commitment of the present to improving the wellbeing of the children as vulnerable groups,” she said.

The chairperson applauded the Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad, for working with stakeholders in various processes to ensure that the law came to limelight. (NAN)

By Amina Ahmed

