NAWOJ calls for urgent action to children’s rights to education, safety

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Ebonyi has called for urgent action on children’s right to education and safety.

Mrs Nkechinyere Oginyi, Chairperson of the association, gave the advice on Sunday, at an event to mark the 2022 World Children’s Day celebration, with theme : “Inclusion, for every child”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Children’s Day is celebrated on Nov. 20 annually to promote international togetherness and awareness among children as well as to improve their welfare.

Oginyi, represented by Mrs Chika Okorie, a member of NAWOJ, said the advocacy visit to Emmanual Anglican Church, Azuiyiokwu in Abakaliki was to reawaken parents’ and the society consciousness to pay proper attention to children’s basic rights.

”These basic rights include education, voice, inclusion to decisions making, healthy environment to strive among other rights to grow up better.

”The call for urgency to ensure children’s well-being and development is second to none.

”We must end end discrimination among children and young people.

“NAWJO celebrates the children and champion their cause, especially the vulnerable ones, the society do not treat fairly.

“We should know as parents, every adult and the society that it our responsibility to help them grow, through their basic rights for better society,” Oginyi said.

She also called for inclusion of children in decision-making for mental well-being.

Also speaking, the pastor of the Church, Rev. Emmanuel Oselebe, commended the association for celebrating children.

NAN reports that the Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day.

NAN also reports that Nov. 20, is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declration of the Rights of the Child.

It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Chilld. (NAN)

