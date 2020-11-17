NAWOJ calls for expansive campaign against Gender Based Violence

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), Lagos Chapter, has called for an all inclusive campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV) to stem its occurrence and consequences.

Mrs Adeola Ekine, Chairman, NAWOJ Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that ending GBV should be the concern of everyone.

“Everyone needs to join the campaign against GBV.

“The men are not excluded in the campaign because once the men are aware that they should not violate women, we are creating a safe environment for women and girls.

`Even the media should not keep silent when someone else is being violated.

“For instance, if your son is violating a woman, don’t keep quiet because he is your son.

“We all should be responsible and take joint efforts to address this menace in our society,’’ she said.

According to Ekine, the media has the responsibility to educate, inform, enlighten and report GBV issues with the aim of getting solutions.

“The media, as the fourth estate of the realm, has a huge role of sensitising people about GBV, the effects on victims, what perpetrators would encounter among others.

“By doing that, GBV would be eliminated through the mass media.

“Honestly, the Nigerian media has been trying in this campaign and the focus of some media organisations are part of these laudable efforts,’’ she said.

The NAWOJ chairman, however, acknowledged that people were now speaking up and reporting cases of GBV, of which she said, was laudable and had impact on stopping GBV. (NAN)