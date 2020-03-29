NAWOJ assists VVF patients, distributes sanitizers to shops in Sokoto

The Sokoto chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has distributed food items to Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) patients at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in the state.

The Acting Chairperson, Rakiya Muhammad said, the gesture was the association’s contribution towards cushioning the effect of government’s measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

It also distributed hand sanitizer to some neighbourhood shops as part of efforts to avoid spread of the dreaded disease.

“Even as we ensure the observance of social restrictions at this critical time, we are not losing sight of the need to support the less privileged.

“We, therefore, deemed it necessary to reach out to the VVF patients, many of whom are from poor backgrounds and require support,” she said.

According to Muhammad, the items which included packs of rice, “was a simple gesture to show compassion and put some smiles on the faces of our fellow women.”

She advised members of the public to ensure precautionary measures were taken against the pandemic, including hand hygiene, social distancing, and avoiding crowded spaces among others.

Commending NAWOJ, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Lawal Bello said the gesture would help the patients mmensemy.

“I appreciate the visit of NAWOJ to this facility to assist the fistula patients in this hospital with a gift of food items, more especially in this difficult times in Nigeria and the world at large.

“We appreciate their support, the show of kindness to these women. They are disadvantaged in the society because of their peculiar problem of vagina fistula,” he said.

Mallama Yar’ Saula, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries expressed appreciation to NAWOJ for the gesture.