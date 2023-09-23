Navy warns petrol dealers over smuggling on Badagry waterways

By Raji Rasak

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy, Badagry, on Saturday warned petroleum dealers in the town over smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol to neighbouring countries.

Capt.Adams Aliu, the Commanding Officer, FOB, NN, gave the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting with Petroleum Dealers Association, Badagry Chapter, at the Base office.

“If the Federal Government makes a decision that petrol that is meant for Nigeria market should be sold in Nigeria, I cannot pretend when someone is carrying it across waterways to neighbouring countries.

“I have to react and ask why they are carrying petrol in jerrycan and where they get it and where they are taking it to.

“This is where you come in as the petroleum dealers in Badagry.

“As I am, I can’t get petrol here unless I get to filling stations within Badagry.

“So, it is you that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) supplies petrol and you are the ones that can explain how the product gets to all these neighbouring countries.

“The opposite of this is that when they smuggle petrol to neighbouring countries, they will bring rice into the country.

“It is now necessary on me to check the boundary, why there is such movement and make the arrest if necessary,” he said.

The commanding officer said that smuggling of petroleum products outside the country was having adverse effects on the economy of the nation, urging marketers to shun the practice.

Aliu said that there was a recent report online that Naval officers were harassing and extorting petrol stations in Badagry communities.

The commanding officer, however, said that since he resumed office on March 23, no personnel had come out of the waterways to filling stations or land to check any smuggling.

The Commanding Officer (FOB) presenting gifts to Alhaji Ganiyu Adelani, the Chairman PDA, on Saturday.

The commanding officer, who gave out his phone number, urged members of the association to call him anytime and not to hesitate on reporting any personnel in their filling station found harassing people.

Responding, Alhaji Ganiyu Adelani, the Chairman, PDA, Badagry, said that the association had been having issues with officers and men of the Nigerian Navy.

“There was a time some filling stations had issues with Naval operatives but you had not assumed office then.

“We are very grateful to you for inviting us to this meeting today and we promise to assist you from checking smuggling on waterways,” he said. (NAN)

