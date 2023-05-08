Navy warns oil thieves, vandals to steer clear of creeks

By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigeria Navy on Monday reiterated its stance to rid the Niger Delta in particular and the country in general of activities of crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals.

The Flag Officer Commanding ( FOC) Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire, gave the assurance during his maiden inspection of facilities at the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder in Port Harcourt.

He said the navy had re-doubled its efforts in tackling illegal oil bunkering through several operations, including 24 hours daily patrol of creeks and waterways.

“This we are doing in line with the vision to be the most operational naval command around the world.

“We in the ENC are doing all that we can to ensure that the mandate given to us by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, is ultimately fulfilled.

“So, criminal elements should steer clear of the ENC area of responsibility as we are battle ready to confront them, smoke them out and roost them,” he said.

Oluwagbire said his operational tour of NNS Pathfinder aimed to check the condition of facilities at the base as well as engage with officers and ratings of the command.

“So far, I am impressed with the investments and efforts that the commander of NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, is putting into the base.

“There are lots of projects and upgrades of facilities ongoing in the base.

“So, I have no doubt in my mind that going by the speed and motivation of work, the commander will complete the projects,” he added.

The FOC called on the public to give useful information to the command to aid the arrest of criminal elements in the command’s area of responsibility.

Highlights of the tour included the inspection of the base jetty, quarters and a golf club centre undergoing rehabilitation, among other projects. (NAN)