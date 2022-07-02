Navy warns criminals to steer clear of Ile-Ife, environs

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Capt. Aondowase Mnguve, Commandant, Nigerian Navy Centre of Education and Training Technology(NNCETT), Ile-Ife, Osun, on Saturday warned criminals to steer clear of the ancient city and its environs.

Mnguve gave the warning after the route match and operational show of force by the officers and men of NNCETT in Ile-Ife.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the exercise commenced from the Centre, Kosere area, Ifewara road, Ile-Ife through Ilode market to the roundabout in front of Ooni’s Palace and back to the school.

The Nigerian Navy Centre of Education and Training Technology, Ile-Ife, was previously located in Apapa, Lagos and recently moved to Osun.

“This is a training institution of the Nigerian Navy; the unit here is serving dual purposes of training and operations.

“So, what we have just done today is to show our strength; our state of readiness in town, because being a new unit in town, perhaps the civilian populace might not know that we are even existing.

“Though they might have been seen some of our vehicles and motorcycles in the town, thinking that we are from outside.

“We are clearly demonstrating today that we are in Ile-Ife, and we are here to play our role of training and maintaining security in this city and Osun State at large,” he stated.

According to him, the route match and operational show of force is inline with the directive from the headquarters of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) for all professional schools under the Command.

Mnguve said the existence of the unit in Ile-Ife is to protect lives and property of citizens of the state.

The commandant therefore admonished all and sundry to shun any form of criminality.

He equally warned officers and men of the institution that anyone caught violating the rights of the citizens would be dealt with accordingly. (NAN)

