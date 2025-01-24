Navy war college inaugurates 25 officers for warfare course 9

reports that the inauguration ceremony was performed by the College’s Commandant, Rear Adm. Abdullahi Ahmed.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed said that the course which officially started on Jan. 15

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

reports that the inauguration ceremony was performed by the College’s Commandant, Rear Adm. Abdullahi Ahmed.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed said that the course which officially started on Jan. 15, had participants from the navy, army and air force.

“We have 17 naval officers, two army personnel, two air force officers, and one civilian from the Nigeria Defense College,” he said.

The commandant further said that two Cameroonians and a Ghanian were participating in the course.

Delivering a lecture, Rear Adm. Silvester Umusen (Rtd), said that operational level leadership was important in the country’s quest to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.

In the lecture titled: “Operational Level Leadership: A Requirement for National Security in Nigeria” Umusen urged the participants to take the programme seriously.

“I urge you to take the course seriously, it is a rare opportunity to be selected as a participant.

“We require operational leadership to translate instructions or directives from the headquarters to the field,” he said.

He said that to effectively tackle the nation’s security challenges, more resources should be deployed to strengthen the military.

The retired naval officer said that resources were needed to conduct training, and procure equipment.

Umusen commended the Federal Government for its commitment to the campaign against insecurity, and urged it to do more by releasing more resources for training and equipment.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, urged the participants to understand the complexities of the contemporary security environment.

“You should then situate the military within these complex changes and ask yourself how best to function in the face of such challenges.

“This is where the naval warfare course becomes relevant, it is to equip you with the necessary skills to critically analyse complex security situations.

“You need to develop robust and failure-proof plans, and implement them to achieve the strategic directives you will be given from time to time,” he said.(NAN)