Navy urges media practitioners to be objective, professional

#TrackNigeria The Central Naval Command, (CNC) of the Nigerian Navy, Yenagoa, on Monday urged media practitioners in Bayelsa to be objective and professional in their reportage of events in the interest of national security.

Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, said this in Yenagoa when executive members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited him in his office.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naval command was established in 2012 with Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Kogi states, among others within its area of responsibility.

Garba said that the media had a very important role to play in nation building.

He urged them to do investigative journalism and not to report activities of security agencies in the country in such a way that the people would lose confidence in their capacity to maintain law and order.

“Do not report crime in such a way that criminals would seem to be glorified.

“We all know that the area, Niger-Delta is witnessing a lot of criminal activities ranging from pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, illegal refineries and sea piracy,” he said.

Garba explained that the command had been sensitising communities and stakeholders to the need to preserve the environment.

“When you destroy the environment there will be nothing for our great grand children to inherit.

“We started the sensitisation programme from Delta state; here in Bayelsa, we have been able to meet with some traditional rulers and their subjects,” he said.

He, however, said that the Nigerian Navy was committed to securing the country’s critical infrastructure and oil facilities to boost the national economy, especially that of the Niger Delta region.

Earlier, the Chairman, Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Julius Osahon, had said that the visit was to facilitate more collaboration with the security organisation in promoting peace for the people. (NAN)

