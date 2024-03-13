Navy to explore alternative sources of funding – CNS

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has said that the navy will explore alternative sources of funding to effectively tackle its constitutional responsibilities.

Ogalla stated this in Calabar on Wednesday while delivering a lecture entitled: “Chief of Naval Staff Vision and Mission for the Nigerian Navy at the Naval Warfare Course 8.”



He said that this had become imperative in view of the huge cost of sustaining the Nigerian navy against the background of the lean resources available to the government.

While noting that a bill that would elevate the navy to achieve this had been sent to the National Assembly, Ogalla also said that there were plans to collaborate with other government agencies to achieve it.



“Rather than putting additional burden on the lean resources of the government, a suggestion for the optimisation of available resources is necessary.

“Beside the territorial defence, the Nigerian navy renders assistance to other government ministries, departments and agencies to ensure effective service delivery. These include NPA, NIMASA and NNPCL.



“Some of these agencies collect funding from government for maritime security.

“It would, therefore, be apt for the funds to be availed to the Nigerian navy to facilitate attainment of its objectives,” he said.

The CNS said that the Nigerian navy had deepened its collaboration with the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, with the appointment of officer of Flag rank to the ministry as Special Technical Adviser to the Minister.

“The Nigerian navy also assists various other agencies with provision of maritime security and safety, shipbuilding and repair, among others,” he stated.

Ogalla reiterated that the navy would continue to emplace appropriate strategies and demonstrate undaunting commitment to ensuring the nation’s maritime area was safe and open for legitimate activities.

“This resolve is anchored on the fact that the protection of maritime domain is the Nigerian navy’s statutory responsibility, coupled with Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging the blue economy for economic prosperity,” he said. (NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba