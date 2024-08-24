Navy sustains anti-oil theft operations in Niger – Delta

The Nigerian Navy has sustained the gains so far made by the Operation DELTA SANITY, an operation launched in January 2024 by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla to tackle the menace of Crude Oil Theft in view of ramping up oil production.

The Nigerian Navy has sustained the gains so far made by the Operation DELTA SANITY, an operation launched in January 2024 by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla to tackle the menace of Crude Oil Theft in view of ramping up oil production.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu made available to newsmen.

Adams-Aliu disclosed that in the month of August the Delta Sanity has recorded remarkable achievements which includes the destructions of several illegal oil refining sites, recovery of stolen crude, among others.

He said,”The operation involves the deployment of more Nigerian Navy personnel, platforms, helicopters and UAVs on aggressive surveillance and interdiction operations across the Niger Delta. In the month of August alone, the Nigerian Navy recorded the following successes:

“On 9 August 2024 – Destruction of one Illegal Refinery Site, 5 Metal Drums and several pipes at Dumbe camp and Atuo general area of Bayelsa State.

“On 12 August 2024 – Destruction of one Illegal Refinery Site at Ataba Community, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers state.

“On 14 August 2024 – Destruction of 3 Illegal Refinery Sites, 5 refining

ovens, 3 wooden Boats and recovery of large quantities of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil in Brass, Bassambari and Nembe axis of the Creeks in Bayelsa State.

“On 17 August 2024 – Destruction of 4 wooden boats and one speed boat being used to smuggle stolen products along Odioma/ Botokiri Creek, Bayelsa State.

“On 17 August 2024 – Destruction of one Illegal Refinery Site, 2 cooking pots, several storage tanks, dug out pits and seizure of large quantities of refined products along Ekwoke, Sobiekiri and Ataba area of Bonny channel, Rivers State.”

He added,”On 17 August 2024 – Destruction of a massive Illegal Refinery Site with a 2 million litres per day capacity along Ogoloma – Bakana water-ways in Rivers State.

“On 19 August 2024 – Destruction of one Illegal Refinery Site with storage tanks, a pumping machine and a wooden boat laden with stolen Crude Oil in Awoye Riverine community, Illaje Local Government Area, Ondo State.

“On 21 August 2024 – Destruction of one Illegal Refinery Site, 2 wooden

boats, 5 dug-out pits and numerous drums containing stolen crude oil in Otumara Creek, Warri, Delta State.

Relatedly, he disclosed that the Trans Niger and Trans ESCRAVOS Pipelines have continued to sustain the recorded 100 per cent terminal factor.

“Consequently, according to Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), as at 14 August 2024, national crude oil production recorded was 1.658 million barrels per day. This underscores the effectiveness of Operation DELTA SANITY.

“Nevertheless, the Nigerian Navy will continue to sustain current efforts to rid Nigeria’s maritime environment of the menace and enhance crude oil in line with the President and Commander–in–Chief’s directive to eradicate Crude Oil Theft,” he said.